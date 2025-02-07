PlayStation Is Hosting A Promotion For Plus Subscribers

Sony does not typically discount its consoles or accessories, so when the time comes it’s best to try and capitalise where possible. PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to a promotion that will offer discounts on a wide range of accessories.

As shared by the folks over at The Verge. PlayStation plus subscribers are going to have access to a great promotion that will offer 20% off on a variety of items. There are a few caveats though. Firstly, you must have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Secondly, the discount will only apply to the purchase of two items with a combined value that’s over $100.

If you don’t have a PlayStation Plus subscription already it’ll set you back $9.99 for a month. It’s worth noting that a DualSense Edge or PlayStation Portal are typically $199.99. Pairing either of those with a cheaper accessory will net some savings provided they have the “Deal” label attached to the listing. Here are some of the promoted items:

DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

PlayStation Portal

Console Covers

DualSense Charging Station

PULSE Elite Wireless headset

PULSE Explore Wireless earbuds

Vertical stand for PS5

PlayStation Link USB adapter

HD Camera

Access controller

Media Remote

It’s always a good practice to remember that a promotion like this is only a deal if you intended to buy these items anyway and can now benefit from a discount. There’s no sense in shooting for a discount and spending more than you stand to save on the discount if you didn’t plan on purchasing those products anyway.

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting new games this month. To find out what titles are being added to the service click here.