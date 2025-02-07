Celebrate Valentines Day With Pikmin And Nintendo

Valentine’s day is just around the corner and Nintendo is encouraging fans to get in the mood with themed Pikmin and a Pikmin event.

As shared by Nintendo over on their news page. There will be a special Valentine’s day event hosted in conjunction with Pikmin and the Pikmin Bloom app.

The Pikmin Bloom app is available through most smartphones’ app stores. The game is similar in theory to Pokemon Go where players are encouraged to go out and interact with the world around them. Unlike Pokemon Go the players are represented by a Mii and grow Pikmin by obtaining seedlings. Through levelling up a Pikmin’s friendship, players can obtain a Decor Pikmin. Decor Pikmin are similar to regular Pikmin except that they will don a specific item of clothing to represent where you first met.

The Pikmin Valentines date event will run for the entirety of February. Players will have a chance to earn extra seedlings for an all new Chocolate Decor Pikmin. The extra seedlings are earned by completing missions in the Bloom app. Players are also guaranteed a gold seedling if they participate in the event. In addition to the Chocolate Decor Pikmin, the Valentine Sticker Decor Pikmin will make a return as well. But that’s not all because players will also be able to get a special Red or Gold Pikmin to celebrate the Lunar new year.

Also as part of the event there are going to be a number of costumes for your in-game Mii counterpart. These costumes are event specific so remember to take part if they tickle your fancy.

