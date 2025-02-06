There’s Now A Demo For Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Donkey Kong Country HD Returns is a remastered version of the game that was originally released on the Nintendo Wii. It also received a 3DS port. The HD version of the game was released on the 16th of January. Now it’s getting a free demo.

As shared by Nintendo of America over on their Twitter account. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD now has a free demo for fans to try out.

The game was met with generally positive reviews at launch and has continued to gain popularity. It scored a 77/100 on Metacritic based on 87 reviews.

Some outlets criticised the game for playing it too safe, while others noted that gamers who had played the 3DS port probably wouldn’t find the game all that exciting.

Despite the fact that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has been referred to as a safe play by Nintendo or as nothing more than a graphics update, the game has still sold over 164,442 units in Japan. That’s according to Nintendo Life and Famitsu. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD’s sales between the 27th of January and the 2nd of February were a total of 22,093 units.

Opening Donkey Kong Country Returns HD up with a demo is likely to further boost these figures going forward. Who doesn’t love a free trial?

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD was also embroiled in some controversy because Nintendo chose to drop the names of the original game’s creators. Fans were suitably outraged and the company received a lot of heated press as a result. If you’d like to find out more click here.