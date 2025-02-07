Fire Emblem Remake Title For Nintendo Switch 2 Leaked?

Since we are officially under two months away from the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, there are many things that fans can very easily expect to see from now until then. Sadly, one of them is a bunch of leaks and rumors about what games will be coming to the new system. The reason for that is simple: the Switch had a large plethora of 1st-party exclusives that helped make the Switch stand out, and multiple franchises got the “star treatment” to prove that they could help move units. Fire Emblem had four different games on the Switch, and each of them sold well.

So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that there’s a new rumor stating that the fan-favorite RPG franchise will be getting a new entry on the Nintendo Switch 2. The only question is, “What kind of title?” That might seem like a basic question, but the series had three “different entries” throughout Switch’s lifetime. Two of the titles were Warriors-style games, where it was more about the combat and facing overwhelming armies than it was about the story itself. Then, there were the other two entries. Engage was a more “stripped down” title that honored the series’ past while inviting new gamers to see what the franchise was about. As for Three Houses, it dove even deeper into what the series could be and pushed hard on the storytelling aspect, delivering some of the best characters and storylines that the franchise has ever seen.

Many hope that this is what we get on the Switch 2. Yet, there is one other way that the franchise can be brought to the system, and as ComicBook.com notes, the new rumor is that a remake of a past title is coming to the Switch 2. There are plenty of titles in the franchise that haven’t been brought to modern audiences yet or even haven’t left Japan yet. The one that many have asked for is Fire Emblem Genealogy of the Holy War.

This is arguably one of the more influential games in the series despite it never leaving Japan. It features a two-part storyline that features the holy knight Sigurd trying to prevent a war from spreading across the land, only to be betrayed and killed, followed by the tale of his son, Seliph, rising up to both avenge him, and right the wrongs of the past.

Whether this game gets remade is up in the air, but either way, we’ll definitely see the RPG series on Nintendo Switch 2 sooner rather than later.