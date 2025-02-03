Fire Emblem Heroes is turning 8 and Nintendo is helping Fire Emblem Heroes fans celebrate that milestone with an online event that will include several in-game rewards and updates.

As shared by Nintendo over on their news site. The Fire Emblem Heroes Anniversary event will take place from the 1st of February, 11 p.m. PT until the 6th of March, 10:59 p.m. PT. There are several updates and rewards that will be a part of the event.

If players log in every day and clear quests over the course of the anniversary period they will have the opportunity to receive 16 Orbs, 8 summon tickets and a Forma Soul. There will also be several other in-game rewards as well.

Here are some of the other rewards/events that will be available for the Fire Emblem Heroes 8th-Anniversary:

Several Anniversary illustrations

Anniversary Hero Fest

Additional special maps

Celebratory log-in bonuses

12 Luminaries with increased 5 ★ appearance rates

appearance rates 5 ★ Heroes For Day of Devotion

Heroes For Day of Devotion 5★ Special Hero Guaranteed Summon

If you’d like to find out more about the above rewards, or see more of the Anniversary illustrations, check out the news article on Nintendo’s Website.

All in all, this is a pretty cool celebration for the 8th Anniversary of Fire Emblem Heroes. In addition to the rewards shared above, there are also some updates shared on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. Check out the Feh Channel update embedded below.

In other news, the Nintendo Switch 2 was only recently revealed and already the sign-up for the Switch 2 pre-order is going live, find out more information here. The Nintendo Switch 2 name disappointed some fans, however even a former PlayStation Executive thinks it makes sense. Find out more here.