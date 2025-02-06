Monster Hunter Wilds PC System Requirements Have Been Lowered

Having an older gaming PC is like a ticking timebomb of sorts. You have a capable PC, but you know it won’t be long before you’re forced to make some pricey upgrades. Fortunately, if you were concerned with the system requirements of Monster Hunter Wilds, you might feel a little better. Capcom recently unveiled that it has lowered the system requirements.

Not long ago, it was unveiled that Monster Hunter Wilds was potentially getting a little more optimization on the PC platform. We reported last month that developers would try, but it wasn’t certain if the PC system requirements would lower. Fortunately, thanks to a report from Newsweek, we’re finding out that the developers were able to pull through.

There have been some slight adjustments made. The entry-level CPU now asks for an Intel Core i5-10400, Intel Core i3-12100, or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Meanwhile, the GPU also saw a slight drop, as now you are only expected to have a GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the only thing that saw a slight drop. The previous 140 GB SSD storage requirement is now only 75 GB. Additional assets might be downloaded for playing in 4K, so you still might surpass 75 GB.

Now, if you’re still uncertain if you can run this game, there is a benchmark tool on Steam. With the help of this tool, you’ll be able to play around with the game settings and see how it will run. That should give you a heads-up on what settings you must select before starting the campaign and the gameplay performance you can expect.

Currently, Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch later this month. Players interested in picking up this game can expect it on February 28, 2025. When the game launches, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.