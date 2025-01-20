Monster Hunter Wilds PC GPU Requirements Might Be Lowered

Monster Hunter fans are gearing up to enjoy the next major installment. We are close to finally getting our hands on Monster Hunter Wilds. This latest game might look incredible, but that also means your PC can run it. Fortunately, Capcom will make some adjustments and try to lower that GPU entry point for PC gamers.

As it stands right now, the minimum system requirements for the GPU are either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super or an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. However, that might change, as thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning that Capcom’s German X account noted that developers were looking to lower the GPU if possible. But that wasn’t the only thing that might be coming out on the horizon from Monster Hunter Wilds developers.

It looks like Capcom is working to deliver a free hardware benchmark tool. This isn’t officially confirmed to be released into the marketplace, but if the developers are able to, this tool will be incredibly helpful for PC players who wish to avoid purchasing the game before finding out if their system can handle it.

For those unaware, the benchmark tool would allow you to test the game’s performance without purchasing a full copy. That would either confirm your PC system can handle the game or let you know if you need upgrades. This also gives you less of a headache when dealing with the refund process. At any rate, this is only a tool Capcom is interested in delivering, so we’ll have to wait and see if the team can bring it out before release or shortly afterward.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch on February 28, 2025. When the game is released, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.