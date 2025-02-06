Pokemon Fans Celebrate Mewtwo’s Birthday

One of the most beautiful things about the Pokemon universe is that there are plenty of pocket monsters to choose from. Everyone’s got a favorite, and everyone has a different reason why their favorite is the best of the 1000+ creatures in this universe. However, nine generations after everything began, there are still some Pokemon who stand out from the pack due to their power, epicness, style, and straight-up fan love. Pikachu, Eevee, and Charizard are three that come to mind easily, thanks to their prominence in the games and anime. Then, there’s Mewtwo, the original “final boss” of the games and the “World’s Most Powerful Pokemon.”

Yes, we know it’s not that anymore, but for a time, it was hard to imagine anyone being cooler than this Pokemon. So, what makes Mewtwo so special today? Simple, according to official lore, February 6th is its birthday. Recall that this wasn’t a Pokemon born into the world naturally; instead, the pocket monster was made via genetic experimentation. The scientists who made it, who happened to work for Team Rocket, ironically enough, took the genetic material of Mew and then made a clone. Thus, Mewtwo was born.

For those “in the know,” it is a little more complicated than that, but the fact remains that this creature was designed to be “the world’s most powerful Pokemon,” and, as one scientist said right before the Pokemon killed him…”We succeeded.”

Mewtwo has been a fan-favorite for many since his true debut in Pokemon: The First Movie. First, his look feels different than most other Pokemon, so he stands out. Second, he’s one of the few Pokemon in existence who can canonically talk like a human, which made it all the more dramatic to see mastermind things in the first movie.

Then, there’s its power. Mewtwo may not be “top dog” anymore, especially compared to legendary Pokemon like Arceus, but Mewtwo has plenty of power to spare due to its incredible psychic capabilities. In the OG anime, it’s stated that just about no other Pokemon could touch it except for Mew.

It’s not hard to see why fans love it so much when you add that all up. Thus, they’ve been celebrating the Pokemon, including praising it in the comment section of the tweet above. Some noted that it’s their favorite Pokemon, while others posted GIFs of it or revealed their favorite moments with it. Some even share a birthday with Mewtwo, to which we say, happy birthday to you both!