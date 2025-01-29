Nintendo Music Update: Super Mario Kart & Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Gameranx

Now with music from Super Mario Kart and Pokémon Legends: Arceus!

The Nintendo Music App has received yet another update yesterday. This time it’s with music from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. So if you’re in the mood for some chilled orchestral vibes or upbeat battle tunes you know where to turn. 

As shared on Twitter by Nintendo. The Nintendo Music app has received another update this time including music from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Also mentioned in the Tweet is the addition of the Super Mario Kart soundtrack to the Nintendo Music App.

What music is included?

The good people over at Nintendo Life keep an up-to-date list of all of the songs available on the Nintendo Music App. 

As well as yesterday’s addition to the app, the following Nintendo Switch games’ soundtracks are also included in the app: 

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons 
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Pimin 4
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 
  • Splatoon 3
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The N64 has also received some love. Here are the following soundtracks from the N64 (hopefully with more to follow):

  • F-Zero X
  • Star Fox 64 
  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Wave Race 64

Gamecube:

  • Metroid Prime 
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Super Nintendo

  • Donkey Kong Country
  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
  • Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

There are several other Nintendo systems that have received Nintendo Music Updates, so we highly recommend checking out the app or the list from Nintendo Life.

If you’d like to read about the announcement of the Music app click here. Nintendo announced a Supercharge Sale that will run until the second week of February, if you’d like to find out more about the sale and what games are included click here

