Nintendo Music Update: Super Mario Kart & Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Nintendo Music App has received yet another update yesterday. This time it’s with music from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. So if you’re in the mood for some chilled orchestral vibes or upbeat battle tunes you know where to turn.

What music is included?

The good people over at Nintendo Life keep an up-to-date list of all of the songs available on the Nintendo Music App.

As well as yesterday’s addition to the app, the following Nintendo Switch games’ soundtracks are also included in the app:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pimin 4

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The N64 has also received some love. Here are the following soundtracks from the N64 (hopefully with more to follow):

F-Zero X

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

Gamecube:

Metroid Prime

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Super Nintendo

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

There are several other Nintendo systems that have received Nintendo Music Updates, so we highly recommend checking out the app or the list from Nintendo Life.

