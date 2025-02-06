Currys Can Officially Repair Your Xbox Now

Image source

Microsoft has been making great strides in repairability with regards to their Xbox support. This is to the benefit of both individuals looking to repair devices and organisations looking to partner with the company. One such partnership is the UK-based tech store Currys. As announced today Currys is now an official Xbox Authorised Service Provider.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Currys is currently the UK’s only officially recognised Xbox Service Provider. That’s not to say that it is the only option as far as Xbox repairs are concerned but it is an officially recognised outlet that has partnered with Microsoft to offer consistent repair services.

Microsoft has made huge inroads in aiding the right-to-repair movement. Recently the company partnered with iFixit to supply official Xbox repair parts and guides to any daring user confident enough to undertake their own repairs. However, that road is not for everyone so it is reassuring to hear that UK-based Xbox owners have more options.

Curry’s Chief Operations Officer expressed joy at the new partnership with Microsoft.

“We are so proud to see our repair partnership with Microsoft flourish. It’s collaborations like this that help us to help more customers enjoy their tech for longer.” ~ Lindsay Haselhurst (Currys’ COO)

As noted by VGC, the UK is one of the world’s largest contributors of e-waste per capita. This is largely due to the incorrect disposal of unwanted or broken electronics. The right-to-repair movement attempts to directly address this issue.

If you’d like to find out more about Microsoft’s recent partnership with iFixit, and how it’s bringing parts and guides to owners, check out our coverage here. To find out more about Currys commitment to repairing goods click here.