Rumor: Ubisoft Is Set To Announce A Rainbow Six Siege Sequel

Ubisoft seems to finally be doubling down on one of their biggest successes.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege launched to decent fanfare, but its true success would come in the coming years. Ubisoft slowly shifted the title to the live service format, eventually making the base game itself free to complete its transition.

The game launched in 2015, and a decade running its popularity and success has started to run thin. It launched a subscription just for the game last year, to massive fan outcry. But then, it seems that Ubisoft recognizes that it would simply make sense to move on.

As reported by The Game Post, Ubisoft is set to announce a Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege sequel, with the name of Siege X. The announcement is coming at the Six Invitational 2025 esports event, which will be held at the MGM Music Hall this February 14 to 16. So we’ll find out if this rumor is true as soon as the second weekend from now.

Siege X will have a complete engine overhaul and upgraded textures and models. Ubisoft is also ditching the old limited-time events in favor of newly invented events. Siege X is also rumored to launch in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Season 2 of its 10th year. That would be the middle of 2025, and it’s possible that it’s being lined up in time with XDefiant’s imminent closure.

The Game Post also pointed out that creative director Alexander Karpazis dismissed the idea of a sequel in last year’s Six Invitational. But that happens to be the same event where Ubisoft announced subscriptions, to unanimous disdain from its own fans.

Of course, the big elephant in the room here is that Ubisoft is in crisis mode as a company, and they have to line up their plans to focus on guaranteed successful games, and optimize their chances of success. Since we brought up XDefiant, it is possible that Ubisoft has already made plans for the remaining XDefiant team to work on Siege X. Rubin and his rumored boy’s club may not even have their own studio anymore, as those staff may have been incorporated to Rainbow Six’s studios.

Maybe that’s not the news XDefiant fans want to hear, but it would certainly be better than if Ubisoft shut down the studio completely. With Ubisoft’s own future being uncertain, we can’t be sure if this or any other rumored games really are coming, but it at least suggests that they have a game plan to get back on track.