Rainbow Six Siege’s Community Didn’t React Well To New Monthly Membership

Just a few days ago, Ubisoft officially released news that there would be a new monthly membership for Rainbow Six Siege that will cost a total of $9.99 each month. However, the fanbase definitely did not like that this would be a new feature being added to game that would cost players more money. The game was never free-to-play so adding this monthly costs has players annoyed since it wasn’t in the same boat as Fortnite which is a free-to-play game that offers many different paid services.

The announcement goes on to state that players who hold a active membership will be able to enjoy different exclusive item drops and different content that includes items that are only avaliable for limited time. This includes a animated Legendary skin, 10x Battle level skips, a Bravo Pack and access to the Premium Battle Pass which will cost 10 dollars a month or will be discounted for $79.99 for a whole year according to IGN.

While players are not pleased with this decision, Rainbow Six Siege is not the first life service game to add a premium membership later on down the line. It isn’t unheard of. Part of the issue is players are comparing this to Fortnite, who offers a Fortnite Crew subscription which does offer many of these exclusive benefits as well, but it was a free-to-play game so it automatically makes it different.

Players should rather compare this game to Call of Duty, which is a game series that is never free-to-play other than Warzone and the recent Black Ops 6 game which will be on Xbox Game Pass on day 1.