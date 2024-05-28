Marvel’s Avengers Failed, But Let’s Hope EA’s Black Panther Won’t

As a Marvel fan, it was a sad day when Marvel’s Avengers announced that they wouldn’t be continuing in adding new updates or working on the game. Soon after that announcment the game was taken out of the storefronts and all of the buyable items within the game were made free to those who had purchased the game during its time being live in stores. Now, the only way a player could get the game – legally- is by purchasing a older disc company of it.

There have been a lot more job listing being made for the new Black Panther video game which is being developed by Cliffhanger, and these listings hint at the game being open-world based which automatically has many hoping for the expectations of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 level being how this new Marvel game would be developed. However, we don’t currently know all that much about the game but it does need to do better than Marvel’s Avengers did though.

Marvel’s Avengers, according to GameRant, never really went all that indepth into Wakanda, while the game did have a DLC for it, however it barely went into the world as much as it could have. Instead of focusing on the different parts of Wakanda but instead just the jungles, and when it comes to Wakanda there is so much that can be explored and the game never decided to fully go into that. Automatically, that gives something brand new for the new Black Panther game to do.

For now, that is all that we know about Black Panther, and hopefully we can rest assured that it will preform and do better in regards to success than Marvel’s Avengers.