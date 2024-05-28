Not a Single Dev Is Working on Cyberpunk 2077

All developers have been moved to other projects.

The story of Cyberpunk 2077 is a story of rebirth and perseverance. Following a devastatingly awful release in 2020, the title has crawled its way back into public favor, eventually becoming one of CD Projekt Red’s most beloved titles. Now, almost four years after its release, not a single developer is left working on the once-maligned action RPG.

Developers at CD Projekt Red have largely been moved to the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Project Orion, or The Witcher 4. This isn’t an unexpected development, as Version 2.1 was always intended to be the game’s last content update, but it’s hard to believe that the troubled title’s time is at an end. The last bug fixes were truly the last, and the game will remain as it is for the foreseeable future.

In March, Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo voiced his confidence in his hard-working team going forward in an interview with Game File.

“I think what we did with Phantom Liberty is very achievable,” Amatangelo said. “It comes down to the composition of the team, the talent. And, really, kind of trusting each other and believing in each other.

“The big change was just to give [the devs] more freedom, letting them just create and not have to worry about the game directors checking the box on every little thing,” he said.

Project Orion is still in early development, and it’s unclear when players can expect to see it on store shelves. Hopefully, its release isn’t quite as catastrophic.