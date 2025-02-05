Assassin’s Creed Shadows Will Take Up 123GB On Your Device

Game file sizes are getting out of control. Perhaps it’s time for consumers to take a stand. Titles that require upwards of 100GB on a hard drive just seem to be gluttonous. The same is apparently true of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is going to soak up a whopping 123GB.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. According to Assassins Creed Shadows’ Mac App Store listing the game is going to be 123GB at launch. While this figure is subject to change before the game’s launch and even after it receives updates, 123GB would likely make Assassin’s Creed Shadows the largest Assassin’s Creed game to date.

At some point, consumers need to step up and insist that developers make some optimizations before releasing a game of this size. An alternative approach could be that of games like PUBG. Upon installation, players can choose from two graphics packs based on their available storage. That would make it possible for fans to enjoy these games even with limited storage capacity and multiple AAA titles on the go. The game won’t just eat up your hard drive space it’ll also demand an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or better, Intel I7/ Ryzen 5 3600 and presumably a whole lot of RAM.

It’s not just Ubisoft either God of War Ragnarok requires 190GB and the recently released PC port of Spider-Man 2 will take 140GB. While Indiana Jones and The Great Circle will whip up 120GB. So all four games would require upwards of 570GB. It’s easier than ever to use up an entire terabyte.

Ubisoft has delayed this title multiple times. The most recent delay was reportedly so that the developers could further refine the parkour experience. The Japanese architecture presented a unique challenge for developers. Find out more here. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to release on the 14th of February 2024.