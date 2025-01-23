We Now know Why Assassin’s Creed Shadows Was Delayed Again

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has suffered from multiple delays. For a Creed game that can be quite frustrating as fans are often quite excited to play the next instalment from the franchise. Ubisoft most recently delayed the game for an additional four weeks. Now we know why.

As shared by the folks over at IGN. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was delayed to further polish the game. However, this polish was focused almost entirely on one specific aspect of the game.

Upon speaking to IGN, Charles Benoit the game’s director explained that rather than making big changes, the most recent delay was focused on polishing the game. This was in an attempt to make the game more engaging and to improve the balance.

One key area where the Ubisoft devs have worked hard to polish the player’s experience is in the game’s infamous parkour mechanics. Feudal Japan provided a challenge in this regard, as the architecture is uniquely complex. Here’s what Bonoit had to say:

“The Japanese architecture, the roofs [are] super complex…Probably the most complex thing that I ever worked with, if we compare it to Odyssey and Syndicate.”

According to Benoit, the key focus was to ensure that despite the complex architecture the parkour felt smooth and fluid. Which is reportedly an improvement made based on player feedback.

This is not the only update the Assasin’s Creed franchise has gotten today. Assasin’s Creed Codename HEXE was first announced in 2022. Aside from a stray rumour or two, it hasn’t been mentioned since. Until now. If you are one of the fans who have been waiting for an update find out more here.