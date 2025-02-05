EA Boss Already Suggests Battlefield Could Be Delayed Over Competition Concerns

There is quite a bit of hype right now for Battlefield. Sure, the franchise had stumbled a bit with past releases. However, the developers are working incredibly hard to guarantee that this next game will deliver in a big way. Recent rumors suggest that more efforts are underway to ensure testing with players is a priority. Then, it was just yesterday that confirmed playtests will soon happen in select markets.

We also recently reported today that EA wants to release this next installment into the marketplace by the end of March 2026. However, according to a report from IGN, we’re learning that there is no specific date in mind for the release of Battlefield.

During a financial call with EA CEO Andrew Wilson, an investor asked about releasing Battlefield when so many other AAA games are coming out. EA is taking that into consideration. While they have four studios working on the game and putting in as much effort as possible to deliver, there is concern that this new installment might become overshadowed.

As a result, Andrew Wilson noted that they are still considering the launch window and deciding if Battlefield can thrive in the marketplace right out of the gate. However, if there proves to be too much competition that might direct players away from purchasing a copy of their game, the actual release timeframe might be adjusted.

We can see why EA could make this move. A ton of work seems to be being put into both multiplayer and the single-player campaign component of this new installment. So why risk losing out on more players if the launch is going up against a few heavy-hitter title releases? At any rate, as it stands, it looks like we should see the new title released by March 2026. In the meantime, if you missed out on the official reveal of the Battlefield Labs, you can view the trailer drop below.