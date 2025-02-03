Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC Port Receives 2 Hotfixes

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was just released last Thursday. The game was originally developed for and released on the PlayStation. The game’s PC port has suffered from a somewhat buggy launch, several users have given the game mixed reviews on Steam. Several of those reviews stated that it suffered from major bugs and performance issues. The game has since received two hotfixes addressing those issues.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. The PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received the second hotfix since its release last week. This is after the game received very mixed reviews from early purchasers. Some of whom reported graphical glitches, slowdowns and crashes. As shared by Nixxes on the game’s Steam support page, two hotfixes have been uploaded to address the following:

V1.131.0.0

This update addressed issues that caused the game to crash when ray-tracing was enabled.

V1.202.0.o

This update introduced various crash fixes and stability improvements.

It addressed a bug that prevented achievements from showing.

It also addressed various issues that occurred when using a dual-shock controller with Steam.

Lastly, it resolved a framerate-related bug that affected certain areas.

These hotfixes are likely a welcome update for players who have been experiencing issues. The team at Nixxes closed out their patch notes by asking users to continue submitting feedback if they experienced problems. The notes also stated that the developers are continuing to develop patches aimed at improving the player experience.

It’s worth noting that not all players have had a negative experience. Hence the game’s mixed rating on Steam. Some players reported an average but largely uninterrupted experience while others reported that the game ran fine at alternative graphics settings.

If you’d like to find out more about the mixed experience players were having at release. Click here.