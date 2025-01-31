Gameranx

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Seems To Have Issues On PC

Several users have reported graphical and stability issues.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the hit game for PlayStation consoles has only recently been released on Steam. Despite the fact that the game was heralded for its optimization on the PlayStation 5 it has been heavily critiqued by PC gamers for poor optimization. 

As shared by the folks over at The Gamer. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was recently released for Steam gamers. While some users are reporting that they’ve enjoyed the game, several are also reporting that they have encountered issues. Sometimes even game-breaking issues.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released on Steam yesterday. At the time of writing the game has over 2168 mixed reviews. Many of those reviews describe a rather poor experience. 

The game reportedly suffers from several slowdowns, stutters, graphical glitches and even occasionally crashes. This is surprising as the game has been out for some time and runs exceptionally on the PlayStation. Not all of the Steam reviews are negative however, some users shared positive experiences which lends greater credibility to the idea that this is likely an issue of game optimization. 

Several users shared that they had experienced these issues despite having a setup that was more than capable of running the game. Here are a few: 

If you’d like to read more of the reviews, check out the game’s Steam page here.

While it is frustrating that the game has been released in such a shoddy state. It is likely that these issues could easily be fixed in an update. For the time being, we can only hope the development teams are aware of the issues and are working on them. 

Yesterday, we reported that the PC version also received Ray Tracing options. There’s a catch though, if you’d like to find out more, click here

