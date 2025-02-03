Universal Studios Visitors In Japan Can Rent An Alarmo

The Nintendo Alarmo has been a sneaky success. The surprise alarm clock burst onto the scene last year. The Alarmo pairs a wake-up routine with the soundtracks from your favourite Nintendo games. Unfortunately, the massive success of the device means that it’s not all that easy to get your hands on one. The Alarmo, for the time being, can only be purchased online by Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers. However, if you’d like to experience the Alarmo, Nintendo has made it possible to do so when you check in to one of seven hotels around Universal Studios Japan.

As shared by Nintendo of Japan over on Twitter. Nintendo has devised a rental service that Nintendo Alarmo fans can take advantage of when checking into a room at one of the seven hotels with easy access to Universal Studios in Japan.

The Alarmo is rather difficult to get a hold of at the moment. While Nintendo has announced that the device will be available in stores and to non-Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in the coming months, for the time being, that is not the case.

According to Nintendo’s site, there are a current total of seven hotels where fans can rent the Alarmo:

Oriental Hotel Universal City

The Singulari Hotel & Skyspa at Universal Studios Japan

The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan Hotel・

Kintetsu Universal

City Hotel・Keihan Universal Tower Hotel

Universal Port Hotel

Universal Port Vita

According to the site rental conditions may vary so it’s worth doing your research before you commit to a specific hotel with the hopes of an Alarmo experience. If you’d like to find out more about the Alarmo shortages and current sales restrictions of the Alarmo, then click here.

