Xbox Highlights Upcoming Games For The Week: February 3rd-7th

Xbox releases weekly highlights of some of the games that are coming to its services. It is worth noting that not all of these games are available across all of the platforms. So if you are interested make sure to check that the games are available on a system you own. Here are the highlights for the coming week.

As shared by the Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. There are 22 games coming to Xbox’s services this week:

3rd of February

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To – Xbox Series X|S

4th of February

Mystery Box: The Journey

Rogue Waters – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere

5th of February

Journey of Johann: Grasslands – Xbox Series X|S

Mechanita – Xbox Series X|S

Mimi the Cat – Meow Together – Xbox Series X|S

Punch Monk – Xbox Series X|S

6th of February

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator – Xbox Series X|S

Big Helmet Heroes – Xbox Series X|S

Let’s Cook Together 2

Luck be a Landlord – Xbox Series X|S

Moons of Darsalon – Xbox Series X|S

Spacepunk Survival

Under Defeat – Xbox Series X|S

7th of February

Bomb Bowling X – Xbox Series X|S

Beef Cat Ultra

Fly Punch Boom! – Xbox Series X|S

Holyhunt – Xbox Series X|S

Idle Devils – Xbox Series X|S

Loot Stack – Relics Hunter – Xbox Series X|S

Spot Challenge Vol. 2

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes – Xbox Series X|S

That’s the summary of highlighted games coming to Microsoft’s various platforms this week. These games are different from those that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Xbox also announced that they will be hosting a Free Play Days event this weekend. Click here to find out more.