Xbox Announces A New Free Play Days Event For Game Pass

Xbox is hosting another Free Play Days event this weekend. The Free Play Days events are events where Xbox Game Pass Subscribers can enjoy three free games over the weekend.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. Three new games are going to be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers over the weekend. These games are sometimes limited to specific tiers so keep that in mind.

To start playing, players need to make sure that they are signed into their Xbox Game Pass accounts then navigate to each game’s individual page on the Xbox store and click install.

Here are the games that are available:

Alan Wake II – Available to all Xbox members for a 3-hour timed trial. An Xbox Game Pass subscription is not required.

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – Available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers from all tiers.

The Survivalists – Available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers from all tiers.

As with all FreePlayDays events, the games will be available for a limited-time discount at the end of the event. So if you find these titles are for you, you can pick them up for a song. Here are the current and discounted prices:

Alan Wake II – $59

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – $59 $40.19

$40.19 The Survivalists – $24.99 $2.49

These discounts may differ from region to region so take the above as a rough guideline. If you’d like to check out the Free Play Days discounted prices for yourself click here.

