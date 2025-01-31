Gears of War Trilogy Collection Will Be Multiplatform Says Insider

Xbox has been making some moves lately. We saw them acquire several IPs through various studio acquisitions. Then, we saw Xbox move away from just focusing on their console and PC platforms. Instead, it’s now focusing on providing games where players are. That includes seeing some once-big Xbox IP exclusives land on competitor platforms like the PlayStation 5. One of the next to see this happen could be Gears of War.

There are not too many surprises these days when it’s unveiled that Xbox is bringing its exclusive IP to rival platforms. Phil Spencer and others from Xbox have been vocal about not having any red lines when it comes to their franchises. Just yesterday, we saw the news of Forza Horizon 5 coming to the PlayStation 5 this Spring. But another series is in the works, according to eXtas1s.

This insider recently stated that a Gears of War trilogy collection is in the works. Thanks to a translated post on Reddit, the insider claims that this collection is coming, but they are unaware of when it will be announced and released. However, upon release at launch, the three remastered games will be multiplatform.

Day one will see the launch of this collection not only on Xbox and PC platforms but also on the PlayStation 5. What the industry insider is uncertain of right now is whether we will also see a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the collection. So, that might be another platform to receive the game at launch, but we’ll have to wait and see.

This trilogy could help prepare players for the next Gears game. We know that Gears of War: E-day is in the works. Most recently, it was unveiled that The Coalition is getting some help from People Can Fly with this game. For those unaware, the new installment is set up as a prequel to the original Gears of War title and will focus on Emergence Day.

Of course, at the moment, this upcoming Gears of War: E-day is only set to be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Perhaps we’ll see a PlayStation 5 confirmation platform release not long after. But with that said, we don’t have a release date attached to this game quite yet. Likewise, we’re also waiting for confirmation that a Gears of War trilogy collection is coming into the marketplace. So, take this news as nothing more than a rumor for now.