People Can Fly Is Stepping In To Aid Gears of War: E-Day Development

Gears of War fans were delighted to see that a new installment is officially in the works. We have been guessing what the studio at The Coalition will release next after Gears 5. Of course, we know the next game will be a prequel. Today, we’re learning that The Coalition will get some help bringing this game out with People Can Fly.

People Can Fly took to their official website and alerted fans that they were excited to announce that they would help bring Gears of War: E-Day to the marketplace. This studio also has some history with this franchise. Not only did they take the lead development role with Gears of War: Judgment, but they were co-developers with the previously released Gears of War, Gears of War 2, and Gears of War 3.

In a way, this game is a coming home of sorts. Unfortunately, the announcement of People Can Fly doesn’t provide any new details about what we can expect. Instead, the developers are still hard at work to create a game that looks to return to its roots and deliver something that should appeal not only to veteran players but also to newcomers.

For those of you who need a refresher, Gears of War: E-Day is a game set over a decade before the events of the original Gears of War game. Players will witness iconic characters like Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago survive Emergence Day, the day known for when the sudden Locus Horde emerged underground and attempted to overtake the surface.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen this game since it was first unveiled. But we do know that the developers are currently working on the installment for both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can view the announcement trailer in the video embedded below.