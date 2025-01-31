Kirby Planet Robobot Nendoroid Re-Release Sparks Game Remaster Rumors Again!

In the gaming space, coincidences do happen. Sometimes, a person who made a legendary game makes a post about said game…and nothing comes of it. Or, a famous title gets a new statue or collectible for fans to enjoy, and the game’s publisher does nothing to follow up on it. It happens more than you might think. However, when certain “coincidences” happen alongside rumors for certain gaming properties, you can’t help but wonder if the signs are truly there. Kirby Planet Robobot is a title that has such rumors going on about it. The rumor is that a re-release is coming soon in remastered form, and now, a “coincidence” points to that further.

Specifically, the figure making company Good Smile has revealed on its website the Kirby Robobot Armor figure is getting restocked and will release in Q4 2025. You can go to the website and pre-order it now should you want to have the figurine for yourself. Obviously, this seems to point to a remaster of the 3DS title coming out sooner rather than later, as why else would they do this specific re-release in a year where one console from Nintendo is “ending,” and another is about to be born?

Sure, it COULD be a coincidence, but it doesn’t really feel like one. Just saying.

For those who don’t remember, Kirby Planet Robobot came out in 2016 and featured a tale where an alien invasion besieges Planet Popstar. More specifically, an invasion that wishes to transform the planet into a massive machine and take all of Popstar’s natural resources for itself. We’d make a line about how this is a reflection of the real world in some ways, but we won’t…for now.

Anyway, Kirby has to use not only his classic abilities but also new robotic ones, such as the Robobot Armor, to take back the planet and send the aliens packing!

It was a well-received title, and given the time since its 3DS release, it’s fair that it would get a release on an upcoming console. But which one will it come out on? With the tease of a possible Nintendo Direct, many would likely suspect it’ll be one of the “last big Switch games,” but it’s also possible that it could be one of the launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2.

After all, Nintendo wants to launch the Switch 2 with as many big first and third-party titles as possible, and this would fit that bill in some ways.