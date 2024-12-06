Is Kirby Planet Robobot Getting A Switch Port Next Year?

While many patiently, and just as many NOT so patiently, await the official news about the Nintendo Switch 2, its reveal date, release date, games, and so on, the many, MANY rumors about the system continue. Plus, there are still rumors going on for the OG Nintendo Switch, including what games might come out in 2025 in the lead-up to the Switch 2’s debut. The Big N has made it clear that the company will still be releasing new games and ports of classic titles to the Switch in early 2025, and Kirby Planet Robobot might be the next one on the list.

The rumor comes from “NateTheHate,” who has been accurate at times with Nintendo rumors in the past. In the latest episode of his show, he noted that the Nintendo 3DS classic would be getting an upgraded port for the Switch in 2025, though he didn’t specify when it would likely come out. This isn’t the first or only time that Nintendo has done this; for just in 2024 alone, it’s done multiple ports of old handheld titles, including ones featuring Mario, Donkey Kong, and Luigi.

Kirby Planet Robobot was a unique game that featured Kirby going up against a bunch of robots that invaded Planet PopStar and turned just about everything into machines. To fight back, Kirby had to become one with the machines at times and save the planet one level at a time alongside allies like King Dedede and Meta Knight. It was a good game that was received well and sold over a million copies on the 3DS. So, bringing it to the 3DS, expanding some of the levels and possibly the story content, and improving the graphics could net Nintendo another million-seller for its OG Switch system.

It’s important to note that Kirby has been a big hit on the Switch since its arrival. He’s had a few games on the platform already, and they’ve done really well. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the best-selling game of his line, and it was the first to embrace a semi-open-world aesthetic, proving that the franchise is still evolving after all these years. Undoubtedly, if this port comes to pass, it’s showing Nintendo’s faith in Kirby while giving Switch players something else to look forward to while the Switch 2 lineup keeps getting built up.

That being said, even with welcome ports coming in early 2025, Nintendo can’t keep pulling this act forever. The Switch 2 needs to be announced, and hopefully, it will be announced soon.