The Classic PlayStation 5 Themes Are Leaving Tomorrow

by

But only for a short while !

PlayStation owners were delighted last year when they were surprised with custom themes for their consoles that celebrated the various generations of the PlayStation. These themes were introduced as part of Sony’s 30th anniversary celebration for the PlayStation. Alongside several other perks. Now PlayStation has shared that these themes are going away, but not for long. 

As spotted by TurboStrider27 over on Reddit. PlayStation shared the news on Twitter. In the Tweet found below, PlayStation thanked fans for their enthusiasm surrounding the themes, which will be leaving tomorrow. However, due to the overwhelming response. These themes are going to be back by popular demand in the future. 

Several Twitter users expressed their distress at losing the themes, even if only for a short time. Several users questioned why it was necessary to remove them at all. While it’s likely that the themes’ deadlines are hard coded, it is certainly something that PlayStation could address. However, PlayStation did state that they are going to be doing some work behind the scenes. So perhaps they are going to further refine the themes before they return to the PlayStation 5. 

Themes have been a long-requested update on the PlayStation 5 and on the Nintendo Switch. While it isn’t exactly clear why these features are locked down at least PlayStation owners will have more options than Switch owners. Currently, Switch owners are only able to choose between light and dark modes. 

PlayStation released a firmware update for the PlayStation 5 just the other day, if you’d like to find out more about that update click here

