The PlayStation 5 Gets Update 25.01-10.60

The last update was the one that brought retro boot screens, this feels rather underwhelming by comparison.

Sony released an update for the PlayStation 5 today. System update 25.01-10.60 is live and ready to download now.

As shared by the folks over at PSU. The PlayStation 5 received a small update today. Some PlayStation owners are concerned that this update might remove the anniversary boot screens and themes. Fortunately, that is not the case.

The patch notes leave a lot to be desired. As seen over on the PlayStation website. There are only two points detailing the focus of the update:

Sony has improved the system software’s performance and enhanced its stability.

Sony has also improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Unfortunately, Sony didn’t explain how the performance was improved or even where users would experience it. The stability issues they addressed weren’t specified either. So for any users struggling with stability issues, it’s difficult to identify if this update fixes their issue. Regarding the improved messages and usability on some screens, Sony does little to explain what screens or even how the messages were improved.

Sadly, these update notes create more questions than they answer. One thing is for certain, updating will not remove the 30th Anniversary boot screens or the custom themes. So fans can enjoy those for a while longer. If you’d like to see the official release notes they can be found here.

