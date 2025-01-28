People Can Fly Is “Honored” To Be Working On Gears Of War E-Day

2025 is almost a month in, and many people are waiting for some of the “big drops” to happen later this year so they can truly embrace their gaming side in a fun way. For many, one game that they can’t wait to get their hands on is Gears Of War E-Day. This is a prequel title in the third-person shooter universe that focuses on the day when the Locust invasion began and how Marcus and Dom played a role in the events that would set up the original trilogy. The story of the invasion was never fully told, so this is a unique opportunity to bring things back to how they were.

To that end, the game is not only being worked on by The Coalition, who has been part of the franchise since the beginning, but People Can Fly, who worked on four titles in the franchise before moving on to do other things. In a special blog post on the People Can Fly site, the team talked about what it was like coming back to this franchise. They made it clear that they were truly “honored” to be working on the series again:

“People Can Fly is thrilled to be working on Gears of War E-Day, the next mainline game in the renowned Gears of War series, as a co-development partner with The Coalition. We are honored to return to the world of Gears of War, a franchise deeply embedded in our studio’s history. As lead developer of the iconic Gears of War: Judgment and co-development partner on Gears of War 1-3, we have always been passionate about the series and its legacy.”

So, as you can see, they’re very much up for what’s coming, and many will be happy about this for various reasons, including that the last two mainline games were successful, but they didn’t have the same “impact” as the original trilogy did.

In that same blog post, the head of The Coalition, Mike Crump, called that out in his own way as he praised the return of People Can Fly:

“Gears of War E-Day is not just our next major game; it’s a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We’re pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise’s legacy for so long.”

So, everyone is game, but we still have to wait a bit to learn more about the game, it seems.