Rod Fergusson Reveals What He Planned For Gears Before His Departure

Gears of War has thrived since it first debuted on the Xbox 360. We know that the next franchise installment will take players further back within the canon. However, that wasn’t what Rod Fergusson had intended to take the IP. Today, we’re discovering what Rod planned for the series to continue as he left The Coalition.

For those unaware, Rod Fergusson is a game producer who has been overseeing the Gears of War franchise for years. However, it was back in 2020 that Rod was revealed to have been leaving The Coalition and would instead take on a role overseeing the Diablo franchise at Blizzard Entertainment. But before he departed his former job, Rod wrote out what he thought would be a good idea to take Gears after Gears 5.

Rod was recently on the Unlocked podcast, admitting to having written a draft of Gears 6. We had already known about this, but we didn’t know exactly what those details were. All we knew before today was that Gears 6 had a draft, but it was possible that The Coalition scrapped the idea. Well, we learned not long ago where the next installment will be taking fans, and it’s not a continuation that Rod planned on.

The game producer revealed that Gears 6 was the next game, and the overall story was based on moving away from the planet Sera and discovering more of the solar system. Of course, beyond that, we don’t have any insight into what else could have happened, as Rod wasn’t keen on revealing everything. But it looks like the story wouldn’t be somewhere other than Sera.

Instead, we know that the Coalition opted to take a different direction. Instead of pressing onward, the next game will be a prequel to Gears of War. The next game is titled Gears of War: E-Day, as it’s set over a decade before the original game. This shows the narrative of when the Locust Horde surfaces on Sera. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when we’ll get our hands on this game as it has yet to receive a release date.

