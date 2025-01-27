Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Sets Interesting Steam Player Record

There’s been plenty of talk recently about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the entire “Remake Saga” that Square Enix has been putting emphasis on in recent years. You might recall Square Enix “getting into it” with fans over who Cloud should be with, Aerith of Tifa, and the fans have been talking about that for quite a while. Then, there are the rumors about whether the first two games in the “Remake Saga” will head to the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Xbox Series X/S this year and next, with two of the game’s heads teasing just that recently.

Finally, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was released on PC/Steam last week. That was a big deal, as it’s been almost a year since the game launched on PlayStation 5, and it hasn’t had the smoothest of rollouts. Make no mistake, the title was a true “Game of the Year” contender and was praised by critics and fans alike. However, when it came to the title’s sales, Square Enix didn’t exactly paint the best picture about it. By the company’s own records, it underperformed and didn’t even sell as much as the previous entry in the “Remake Saga.” That was one of many reasons why Square Enix had to restructure itself and push for a more “multiplatform approach” to things. Hence, why it was so important to get the game on PC/Steam.

Sure enough, despite the title not even being out a week on the platform, things appear to be doing decently for the game on Steam. As noted by the tweet below, the game had 40K in concurrent players at one point, which is the highest for any single-player title in the RPG franchise. Granted, that doesn’t tell us how many people actually bought the game, but it teases that things could be going well.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has reached over 40,000 peak concurrent players on Steam which is the most for any single player Final Fantasy game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pt48ZraaGW — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 27, 2025

That’s something that Square Enix will be paying close attention to because with the third part of the saga in the works and the team trying to make it a meaningful ending to both the original and modified storylines, it’s fair to say that some serious money will be going into the third game’s development. As such, Square Enix will want it to sell as many copies as possible.

That is likely another reason why the publisher wants to not only get the first two games onto other systems but also hope they sell well on those platforms. Then, when the third part of the remake arrives, there will be a bigger upswelling of sales. In theory, at least.