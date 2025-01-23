Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Final Entry To “Balance” The Old And New Storylines

When the original Final Fantasy VII Remake title was announced many years ago, fans were all for it. After all, the original PlayStation 1 title was one of the greatest games ever created and a standout in the JRPG genre. The tale of Cloud Strife and his quest to save the world while stopping his “old friend” in Sephiroth was gripping from basically start to finish. So, seeing it in a modern light with modern graphics was something fans couldn’t pass up. When it was announced the OG RPG would be split into multiple parts, fans weren’t sure how that would play out, but it’s worked out mostly well so far.

The first two parts are out now, and the second game in the remake trilogy is dropping on PC today! So, there are multiple opportunities to enjoy the first two entries while waiting on the third. However, the question now becomes, “What will the third game be like?” We’ve gotten multiple teases on that front, and in a new interview with Famitsu, producer Yoshinori Kitase talked about the now “finished story” for the third game and noted he’s “very satisfied with it, so I’m sure it will be a satisfying conclusion for fans as well.”

He went on to note:

“As the next part is the conclusion, I gave Nomura the homework that I want something that would respect the original, while also giving a sense of satisfaction beyond what could be experienced in the original, something that would conclude the Remake Project.”

The wording of that is what most fans will focus on. After all, Final Fantasy VII Remake and its sequel both changed certain aspects of the story alongside upgrading the gameplay. Specifically, key events in the games didn’t go exactly as fans of the PS1 title remembered, and that was by design. For example, there’s a “multiverse” within this world now, and it keeps crossing over due to certain events. That’s why there are “wraiths” trying to “correct the timeline,” only to technically make things worse due to how characters like Sephiroth can resist them. He’s nice like that.

Key moments were also intentionally changed to show “growth,” such as the now-beloved Tifa/Cloud scene at the Golden Saucer.

So, with the third game having to wrap up the entire storyline of both the past titles and the new titles, it’ll be curious to see what Tetsuya Nomura comes up with and how the fanbase will react to it.