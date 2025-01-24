Battlefield Game Has Reportedly Ramped Up Playtests

Battlefield fans are waiting for that next game. Of course, they are also fully aware of the recent poor launches with this IP. It’s a problem that EA is trying to fix going forward. Rather than another subpar release that fails to meet fan expectations, a new report suggests they are going above and beyond. If this report is true, players will play a much more critical role in shaping this upcoming game.

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re learning today that EA is reportedly ramping up the playtests for the next game. This is ahead of what is said to be some big announcements in the coming months. Furthermore, there were reports that these upcoming playtest will be based on the game’s multiplayer component and the free-to-play battle royale experience. But this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen reports suggesting EA is pouring resources into Battlefield’s next game.

As Insider Gaming noted, this upcoming project reportedly has received more resources than past installments. Four studios are working on this game, with the focus on returning to the IP roots. If true, this next game will be a modern military shooter with plenty of destructible environments.

That might be welcoming for fans of this series. Again, the focus seems to be on providing a game that meets fans’ expectations. With these various playtests and feedback, developers will have a better way of knowing what works and what doesn’t. So, that might help ensure this game doesn’t fall flat right out of the gate. At least, that’s the hope for developers and fans of the franchise alike.

At any rate, we’re still waiting to hear when EA will reveal the next Battlefield game. Until then, we’ll have to continue listening to reports and rumors in hopes of getting a better idea of what the developers are cooking up.