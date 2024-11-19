Upcoming Battlefield Game Reportedly Holding More Playtests Than Ever Before

Battlefield has been an iconic franchise over the years. We’ve seen EA deliver several installments into the marketplace, and it certainly has its community. However, the past couple of releases might have failed to meet EA’s and players’ expectations. Now, a new report suggests that EA wants to ensure that the next game to release for this series is a hit.

We don’t know a lot about the next installment of the FPS Battlefield franchise. While we know that it’s in the works and will hopefully deliver an experience similar to the IP’s roots, the finer details of what to expect remain a mystery. However, a new report from Insider Gaming suggests that EA might ensure that this gameplay experience meets players’ expectations and is finely tuned for when it is released within the marketplace.

Insider Gaming notes that they have sources familiar with the project. What might raise eyebrows is that this game project is experiencing external playtests more frequently than ever before. Additionally, it seems that the developers are gathering far more feedback. It’s noted that this includes small feedback sessions to large-scale player tests.

Battlefield’s community might welcome that change in the game development process. It looks like player feedback is being taken far more seriously, which could result in a far better gameplay experience. Of course, this is just a report right now, and nothing official has come out to confirm the number of playtests the studio has been conducting.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait for EA to decide on when they will unveil this upcoming release. Hopefully, when they do, public playtests will be announced to give more players a taste of what the game will offer and provide some more crucial feedback to gauge the overall gameplay experience. This way there is more opportunity to make adjustments where needed.