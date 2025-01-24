Rumor: Marvel Is Making Another Avengers Game

Marvel Games is reportedly working on a new Avengers video game.

As reported by Comicbasics, this rumor comes from Daniel Richtman, who shared it in his private Patreon. Richtman claims that this new game will not be connected to the 2020 game simply titled Marvel’s Avengers. He has no further details.

It must be said, we aren’t sure that we really needed any reassurance that Marvel Games had stepped away from Marvel’s Avengers. In the fallout of that game’s failure, publisher Square Enix sold off the game’s developer, Crystal Dynamics, alongside Eidos-Montreal. Subsequently, Marvel’s Avengers itself was delisted just a few months ago. So it’s absurd to think that there could still be any connection between them.

Really, if you’re a true blue believer, as Stan Lee put it, you would know that this is really just the latest attempt to recapture that comic book superhero team magic in video game form. The real old gamers who remember video game arcades will definitely have fond memories of Data East’s cheesy but addictive 1991 beat-em-up, Captain America And The Avengers.

But even newer than that, we got some fun and decent Avengers video gaming in the form of Lego’s Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel’s Avengers Alliance, and in the mobile front, Marvel’s Avengers Academy.

Of course, nowadays the big defacto Marvel license game that’s featuring all sorts of Avengers is NetEase’s Marvel Rivals. But other AAAs like Crystal Dynamics are making their own individual games based on Marvel superheroes, like Blade, Iron Man, and Black Panther.

With no clue on who could be working on this upcoming Avengers game, we don’t really have a frame of reference if said game is potentially good or not. And here’s where we make our best guesses.

What if Capcom managed to bamboozle Marvel to let them make a Street Fighter Vs. Avengers game? What if this is the potential Marvel Avengers Alliance 4, now presumably published by Nintendo for the Switch 2, and snagging Team Ninja once again as its developer?

Lego could give the greenlight for a new Lego’s Marvel Avengers game too. We doubt that they’ll be hiring Traveler’s Tales this time if that was in the offering. And we will acknowledge here that the most likely candidates for potential developers for this game would be NetEase, since they’ve proven themselves right now, and as an experience under the Fortnite platform, since it’s the sort of thing Disney paid for when they bought Epic Games.

Whatever they choose, we can’t help but think that Marvel Games will want to hedge their bets for this next potential title, at least for now. It’s not that the idea of a AAA Avengers video game is as cursed or worse than a AAA Superman video game. It’s just that if Marvel is looking for another avenue to make money in this endeavor, they should already see that expectations are too high and the developers are having a hard time live up to them right now. But with all that, let’s hope that Marvel does reveal it soon, and it’s something that we would want to play.