South of Midnight Is Confirmed To Release This April

South of Midnight caught quite a bit of attention when it was first unveiled. It has an interesting look and feel that you’ll either love or hate. I personally can’t wait to dive into this action-adventure title. Fortunately, today, during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation, we were given confirmation on when the game is dropping into the marketplace. Mark your calendars, as it will be available this April 8, 2025.

We knew this game would be highlighted during the Xbox Developer Direct stream. During the presentation, the folks at Xbox provided some small deep dives into a few upcoming projects. Development teams like Team Ninja, with their reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, were able to highlight not only the game but also when we can expect to play it.

If you haven’t been following South of Midnight, this game is set to take place in a fantasy version of the American Deep South. Players are following a young woman by the name of Hazel, who is, unfortunately, sucked into a new gothic reality after a hurricane comes flooding into her hometown. For Hazel to find a way back home, she will have to explore this odd world filled with mythical creatures.

As mentioned, this game has a unique look and stop-motion feel to it. We’re interested in trying it out. Players will find that the developer had set the game up as a third-person action-adventure gameplay experience; not only will you be battling it out with some of these hostile creatures that come up along the way, but there will be plenty of puzzle-solving and exploration.

Compulsion Games, known for We Happy Few and Contrast, are again looking to release their upcoming title, South of Midnight, into the marketplace on April 8, 2025. When the game drops, you’ll find it available on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.