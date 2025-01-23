Ninja Gaiden 4 Officially Revealed During Xbox Developer Direct

Ninja Gaiden was the big surprise reveal starting off the Xbox Developer Direct, rather than forcing viewers to wait until the show’s end before they unveiled the mystery game. Players will find that both Team Ninja and PlatinumGames are working through this title. So, if you’re familiar with their works, you can expect some challenging, fast-paced action combat throughout the game. Some of the action-packed combat was showcased in the trailer, which you can view below.

It’s been a long wait for this game. After over a decade of hiatus, the game franchise is returning. Players will find that this installment will actually be a direct sequel to Ninja Gaiden 3. However, you’ll step into the role of a brand-new protagonist named Yakumo. Developers have expressed that while some time has passed, Tokyo has spiraled into chaos with the return of the Dark Dragon. That said, even though it will take place after the previous game, developers wanted to bring in a new protagonist to help newcomers ease right into the fun alongside veteran fans.

Players looking to take on the new clan wreaking havoc in Tokyo should expect to dive into this game before the calendar year wraps up. That is a welcoming surprise, as it means we’re not looking at a game that’s already out of the question for a release this year.

The developers are still cooking this one up, but it’s not far off from its intended launch date. Instead, the developers are aiming to launch this game in the fall. While it’s not a specific release date, the game is at least slated to launch within this calendar year, but we’ll have to wait and see if the development teams can deliver it on time. That said, if the developers manage to get this game out in the fall of 2025, you’ll find it available for more than just the Xbox Series X/S platforms. When this game drops, it will be available for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5. You can check out the breakdown from Xbox Wire on today’s announcement right here and the official trailer below.