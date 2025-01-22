The American and European PlayStation Store Update

Gameranx

Sony provides weekly updates to the PlayStation store. These updates are largely the same from region to region with a few key differences. Now and then one region may receive a game that the others have not.  

PlayStation Store Updates North America

  • Angry Bunnies
  • Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS
  • Arken Age
  • Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter
  • Block & Shot
  • Bridge the Gap!
  • Clothing Supermarket Store Simulator
  • Copy The Line
  • Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story
  • DREADOUT REMASTERED COLLECTION
  • Drug Trader Simulator – Urban Dealer
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
  • The Jumping Toast Tower – PS4 & PS5
  • The Last Light
  • Liar’s Pub
  • Magnitude: Epsilon
  • MediEvil II
  • NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD
  • No Tears For Heroes
  • RoboDunk
  • Rooftop Rascal: The Claus Cat
  • Rookie Table Tennis
  • Runny Bunny
  • Sanguis Luna
  • Sokocrab
  • Sokorobot
  • Summer In Trigue
  • Swarm Madness
  • Tales of Graces f Remastered
  • Toon Breakout 3D

PlayStation Store Updates Europe

European players are fortunate in that they will receive all of the games listed above as well as: 

  • Exit Station 7
  • Find Room 96

Both the European market and that of the United States will receive Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as part of their PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup. If you’d like to find out more about PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Plus Games catalog click here

