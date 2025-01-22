The American and European PlayStation Store Update

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Sony provides weekly updates to the PlayStation store. These updates are largely the same from region to region with a few key differences. Now and then one region may receive a game that the others have not.
The folks over at PlayStation Lifestyle keep a fully updated list of all of the changes happening on the PlayStation Store. We’ll be focusing on the US and Europe, so be sure to check out the full list at PlayStation Lifestyle if you want to see more.
PlayStation Store Updates North America
- Angry Bunnies
- Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS
- Arken Age
- Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter
- Block & Shot
- Bridge the Gap!
- Clothing Supermarket Store Simulator
- Copy The Line
- Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story
- DREADOUT REMASTERED COLLECTION
- Drug Trader Simulator – Urban Dealer
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- The Jumping Toast Tower – PS4 & PS5
- The Last Light
- Liar’s Pub
- Magnitude: Epsilon
- MediEvil II
- NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD
- No Tears For Heroes
- RoboDunk
- Rooftop Rascal: The Claus Cat
- Rookie Table Tennis
- Runny Bunny
- Sanguis Luna
- Sokocrab
- Sokorobot
- Summer In Trigue
- Swarm Madness
- Tales of Graces f Remastered
- Toon Breakout 3D
PlayStation Store Updates Europe
European players are fortunate in that they will receive all of the games listed above as well as:
- Exit Station 7
- Find Room 96
Both the European market and that of the United States will receive Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as part of their PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup. If you’d like to find out more about PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Plus Games catalog click here.