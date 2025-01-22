The American and European PlayStation Store Update

Sony provides weekly updates to the PlayStation store. These updates are largely the same from region to region with a few key differences. Now and then one region may receive a game that the others have not.

The folks over at PlayStation Lifestyle keep a fully updated list of all of the changes happening on the PlayStation Store. We’ll be focusing on the US and Europe, so be sure to check out the full list at PlayStation Lifestyle if you want to see more.

Angry Bunnies

Arcade Archives ESCAPE KIDS

Arken Age

Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter

Block & Shot

Bridge the Gap!

Clothing Supermarket Store Simulator

Copy The Line

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story

DREADOUT REMASTERED COLLECTION

Drug Trader Simulator – Urban Dealer

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

The Jumping Toast Tower – PS4 & PS5

The Last Light

Liar’s Pub

Magnitude: Epsilon

MediEvil II

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD

No Tears For Heroes

RoboDunk

Rooftop Rascal: The Claus Cat

Rookie Table Tennis

Runny Bunny

Sanguis Luna

Sokocrab

Sokorobot

Summer In Trigue

Swarm Madness

Tales of Graces f Remastered

Toon Breakout 3D

European players are fortunate in that they will receive all of the games listed above as well as:

Exit Station 7

Find Room 96

Both the European market and that of the United States will receive Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as part of their PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup. If you’d like to find out more about PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Plus Games catalog click here.