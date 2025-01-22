Hollow Knight Fans Are Faking A Release Date

Hollow Knight fans’ morale is at an all-time low. Up until very recently, there had been no updates on Silksong. Except for an announcement that the release was going to be delayed. That announcement was in 2023 and since then little else has been posted. Now the community has collectively decided that the game is coming out in April. If it doesn’t, they will behave as if it had.

As shared by the folks over at The Gamer. Hollow Knight fans have been waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong for going on six years now. Team Cherry, the developers have mythical levels of secrecy and refuse to give updates on their game beyond a confirmation that it is still in development. Perhaps fans’ desperation is what gave rise to the recent “Cake theory”. To cut a long story short, the cake theory was a theory that a developer had changed their profile picture on Twitter as part of some elaborate scavenger hunt that would point to the game’s release date. This theory was debunked by a team member and incidentally, the theory seemed to lead to the first update in ages. Effectively more of the same. Hollow Knight: Silksong is still in active development.

Hollow Knight Redditors have decided in the wake of these recent developments they are going to blindly believe in a release date. A date that aligns with the Cake theory’s suggested April 2nd, 2025. The date of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Some Redditors noted correctly that this is not the first time this has happened. It’s likely that even if the game is part of the Nintendo Direct fans will only get an update on the game itself. So there’s at least one more guaranteed disappointing announcement before the highly anticipated release.