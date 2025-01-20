Team Cherry Finely Provides An Update On Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight fans have had a busy few days. After rumours spread of a big announcement and cake conspiracies ran wild, the community was left disappointed with nothing. Team Cherry is notoriously tight-lipped with updates on its upcoming release. However, perhaps prompted by the community’s upset a short update has finally been given.

As first spotted by the folks over at Dexerto. Silksong fans, desperate for information pleaded with developers for an update on Twitter. Matthew Griffin the marketing manager responded with a brief update. Which can be found below.

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3 — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) January 18, 2025

While this may not seem like a significant Silksong update. To Hollow Knight fans it might just be the confirmation they needed to keep going. Theories have been circulating in the community that the game development must have stalled after such a prolonged period without any update. This has been the first update since the delay announcement in 2023. The game was originally announced in 2019. So it has almost been six years at this point.

There are still hopes that Silksong will be announced alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. If that is the case several fans would be very happy to hear it. The Switch 2 has been a highly anticipated console for years and getting a highly anticipated successor alongside it would just be a bonus.

