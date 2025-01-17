A Silksong Announcement Date? Cake? Are Fans Onto Something Or Out Of Their Minds

Hollow Knight fans are an embattled bunch. Desperate for any sign of Silksong or a Silksong announcement. We’re with them too. It’s not easy to anticipate a game for so long and have to face Team Cherry’s CIA levels of secrecy. But the community soldiers on and grasps at whatever leads may come its way. Now the community believes it has uncovered hints at an upcoming Silksong announcement.

As shared by the folks over at NintendoLife. Hollow Knight fans have been waiting a long time. Five years to be exact. For those of you only just joining the club, Silksong started out as DLC but became so large it morphed into its own game. Fireb0rn a YouTuber and fellow Hollow Knight fan put together pieces of an elaborate puzzle that might hint at an upcoming announcement.

This all centers around cake, yes you read that right. CAKE. That’s how deep into the woods fans are. William Pellen a member of Team Cherry changed his Twitter profile picture to a slice of cake. Pellen then made an announcement effectively telling fans to keep an eye out for an announcement. From there a Redditor called Skibidiohiorizzler did a reverse image search of the aforementioned Cake. It was linked to a recipe released on April 2nd. This date corresponds with the next big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow — little bomey (@everydruidwaswr) January 16, 2025

This is mostly speculation and Team Cherry has previously joked with its fans. But it would be a quirky way to announce their new game and it fits with the Teams’ playful nature. Hollow Knight was quite popular on the Nintendo Switch so aligning Silksong’s release with that of the Switch 2 would make sense.

Time will tell. If you’d like to indulge in the madness further, check out our previous coverage of Silksong announcements here.