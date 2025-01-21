Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Update Roadmap

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Season 2 update is just around the corner. However, while Black Ops 6 is going to receive new content. Call of Duty: Warzone will not, at least not right away.

As shared by the Call of Duty Blog. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will receive content and quality updates, more details are below. However, Warzone updates are for the time being going to shift focus from providing new content to improving the game’s core foundational elements. If you’d like to find out more about Warzone’s update click here.

Black Ops 6 updates:

Just as with Warzone, Black Ops 6 will receive gameplay updates, quality-of-life improvements, playlist changes and bug fixes.

Global updates to the challenge tracker, teammates collision detection and separate HUD presets will be added.

Multiplayer Gameplay updates – weapon balances, bullet penetration updates, reduced weapon motion when manoeuvering with perks, improved player visibility in kill confirmed and more. Playlist changes – more playlist slots will be added, ‘Gunfight’ and Stakeout 24/7 will remain in featured playlists.

Ranked play – The ability to disable cross-play between PC and Console will be added as well as ‘Vote to Forfeit’. Disconnected players will also be able to rejoin Ranked play. Lastly, Ranked Players will also get new rewards.

Zombies – as covered here, Zombies will be updated with new content, a new map and new rewards.

In addition to Season 2 content, the blog shared an outline for improvements that will be coming out in Season 3 to combat increased cheating. Methods such as player authentication will be used. If you’d like to find out more, check out the full patch notes here.