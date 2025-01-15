Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Zombies Update

It’s almost time for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to receive its Season 2 update. In anticipation of that update, Treyarch has released a sneak peek at what’s in store for Hardcore Zombie fans.

As shared by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Treyarch shared an image of what kind of extras are planned for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Zombies. The answer – The Tomb, an eerie new map.

In a write-up over on the Call of Duty Blog, fans were treated to a few goodies. Chief among them was a description of The tomb and the secrets that lie buried with the dead. It’s an ancient site that lay undisturbed for thousands of years until the early 1900s. Included are a few snapshots of the tomb taken by the British explorer who rediscovered it in the 1900s.

In addition to the details about the new map, fans of the series are also going to be treated to a Double XP event starting today and ending on the 21st of January. Featuring the following:

2X GobbleGum earn rate

2X Player XP

2X Weapon XP

2X Battle Pass XP

This is all as part of the Day 115 celebration that the Call of Duty team is hosting. 115 day refers to the date January 15th or 1/15.

