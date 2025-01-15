Gameranx

Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Breaks Ranked Play

It’s like that old joke – put a key in the door and the window breaks.

Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game. It has made its way onto multiple platforms and achieved success. Recently Warzone received an update that addressed load screen crashes but now it’s causing other issues. 

As reported by the folks over at GameRant. Call of Duty: Warzone players received an update addressing load screen issues that could cause crashes. However, the issue was quickly patched. Unfortunately, the patch introduced new issues. 

The patch addressed the following issues:

  • Loading screens causing crashing or freezing.
  • Incorrect bullet trajectory on the AMR Mod 4.
  • Dying out of bounds broke field upgrades and killstreak functionality. 
  • Missing models for ammo boxes, throwing knives and revives. 
  • Squid Games – Red Light, Green Light deaths weren’t resulting in a death icon after dying. 

As shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter, Ranked Play and Buy Stations have been affected by this new update. Some players have reported ending up under the map. Ranked Play is home to all of the competitive players. Hopefully, for the sake of those players, Activision will have a fix on the way soon. 

Activision can’t really afford to have issues with its multiplayer games now. Games like Marvel Rivals have presented steep competition in the multiplayer space and the number of active players on Steam has come down.

If you’d like to find out more about Call of Duty, click here. If you have recently switched to Marvel Rivals, then we’ve also got you covered

