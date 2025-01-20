Xbox Highlights Games Coming To Xbox This Week: January 20th-24th

Every week Xbox highlights some of the games that are coming to its services. These games are not available across all of the platforms. So if you are interested make sure to check that the games are available on a system you own. Here are the highlights for the coming week.

As shared by the Microsoft to Xbox Wire. There are 22 games coming to Xbox’s services this week:

January 21st Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders – Xbox Series X|S RoboDunk – Xbox Series X|S

January 22nd Aquarun – Xbox Series X|S Disorder – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist – Xbox Series X|S Let Me Sleep Mika and The Witch’s Mountain – Xbox Series X|S Popotinho’s Adventures – Xbox Series X|S Shalnor: Silverwind Saga Stellar Strider – Xbox Series X|S

January 23rd Dance of Cards – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere Dreamcore – Xbox Series X|S My Horse: Bonded Spirits – Xbox Series X|S Mystery Box: Escape the Room STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – Xbox Series X|S Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection – Xbox Series X|S SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada – Xbox Series X|S

January 24th Aery – Peace of Mind 2 – Xbox One X Enhanced Cyber Tank 2 – Xbox Series X|S Cycle Chaser H-5 – Xbox Series X|S Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance – Xbox Series X|S Monster Panic – Xbox Series X|S



That’s the summary of highlighted games coming to Microsoft’s various platforms this week. These games are different from those that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. If you’d like to find out more about the games coming to Game Pass click here. It was announced last week that Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders would be coming to Game Pass at launch. Find out more here.