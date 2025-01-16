Game Pass Ultimate Members Are Getting Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

In addition to a wide variety of games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also benefit from day-one access to select games. Not just any games either, usually AAA games that are highly anticipated. Well, now there is another game that’s been announced for Day-one access.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog on the 21st of January.

It is a 3d skiing game that sets players against friends in either a PvP configuration or with up to 8 others. Players need to pick their path down the mountain while grabbing some sweet hang time. There are four modes:

Online Multiplayer racing mode.

Team mode – where the goal is to beat a challenge with your teammates, tackle the mountain, do tricks and set checkpoints.

Solo mode – where you unlock new mountains and trails while picking your way down the mountain.

Zen mode – Where players can pick any trail and explore the mountains.

In addition to Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to try a few other games at launch. Here they are:

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders – January 21

Eternal Strands – January 28

Sniper Elite: Resistance – January 30

Citizen Sleeper 2 – January 31

Earlier this week, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers received two new games. Diablo and EA Sports UFC 3. If you’d like to find out more, click here. If you’ve only got the regular Game Pass subscription you can check out the other games that are available here.