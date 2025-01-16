Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Game Pass Ultimate Members Are Getting Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

by

Coming to Xbox Game Pass on the 21st of January

In addition to a wide variety of games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also benefit from day-one access to select games. Not just any games either, usually AAA games that are highly anticipated. Well, now there is another game that’s been announced for Day-one access. 

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog on the 21st of January. 

It is a 3d skiing game that sets players against friends in either a PvP configuration or with up to 8 others. Players need to pick their path down the mountain while grabbing some sweet hang time. There are four modes: 

  • Online Multiplayer racing mode. 
  • Team mode – where the goal is to beat a challenge with your teammates, tackle the mountain, do tricks and set checkpoints.
  • Solo mode – where you unlock new mountains and trails while picking your way down the mountain.
  • Zen mode – Where players can pick any trail and explore the mountains. 

In addition to Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to try a few other games at launch. Here they are:

  • Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders – January 21
  • Eternal Strands – January 28
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance – January 30
  • Citizen Sleeper 2 – January 31

Earlier this week, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers received two new games. Diablo and EA Sports UFC 3. If you’d like to find out more, click here. If you’ve only got the regular Game Pass subscription you can check out the other games that are available here.  

Recent Videos

20 Legendary Boss Fights You NEED TO PLAY Before You Die

20 Legendary Boss Fights You NEED TO PLAY Before You Die
10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase

10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase
20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20

20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20
10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN

10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN
10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR

10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR
10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out

10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out
50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]

50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]
AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,