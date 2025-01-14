Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Two New Great Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to an ever-changing catalogue of great games. Weekly updates and day-one access ensure that the service avoids stagnation. Today Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are scoring two great games.

As shared on Twitter by the official Xbox Game Pass account. Game Pass subscribers are in for a hell of a ride with Diablo for PC subscribers and UFC for Xbox Series X|S and Cloud users.

Not all Game Pass games are available to every subscriber, so it’s always worth checking what’s available to your tier. These two are available to Game Pass Ultimate. Diablo is also available to PC subscribers.

Sadly, 5 games left the Game Pass service yesterday. So it’s best not to snooze on a game if it’s one you’d like to play. Here are the 5 games that were removed from Game Pass yesterday:

Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Let this serve as your reminder to hop onto Game Pass and play those two items above. There are a whole lot of other games coming to Game Pass next week. If you’d like a sneak peek of what’s in store click here.

As you probably know Game Pass is not the only gaming subscription. There are also: Prime Gaming, Playstation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online, the Epic Games Store free game and Netflix. Netflix is not to be scoffed at either, amongst the seemingly simple games are some real gems! Including an almost complete version of Dead Cells with much of the DLC pre-packaged.