Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Two New Great Games

by

We’re gonna’ have a hell of a time with these two!

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to an ever-changing catalogue of great games. Weekly updates and day-one access ensure that the service avoids stagnation. Today Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are scoring two great games.

As shared on Twitter by the official Xbox Game Pass account. Game Pass subscribers are in for a hell of a ride with Diablo for PC subscribers and UFC for Xbox Series X|S and Cloud users. 

Not all Game Pass games are available to every subscriber, so it’s always worth checking what’s available to your tier. These two are available to Game Pass Ultimate. Diablo is also available to PC subscribers.

Sadly, 5 games left the Game Pass service yesterday. So it’s best not to snooze on a game if it’s one you’d like to play. Here are the 5 games that were removed from Game Pass yesterday: 

  • Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Let this serve as your reminder to hop onto Game Pass and play those two items above. There are a whole lot of other games coming to Game Pass next week. If you’d like a sneak peek of what’s in store click here.

As you probably know Game Pass is not the only gaming subscription. There are also: Prime Gaming, Playstation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online, the Epic Games Store free game and Netflix. Netflix is not to be scoffed at either, amongst the seemingly simple games are some real gems! Including an almost complete version of Dead Cells with much of the DLC pre-packaged. 

Recent Videos

10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN

10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN
10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR

10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR
10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out

10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out
50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]

50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]
AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025

10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025
20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious

20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious
10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED

10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,