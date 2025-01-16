COD: Black Ops 6 S2 Will Bring More Quality-Of-Life Updates

Yesterday marked the start of the “115-Day” event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. In addition to a Double XP event fans also got a snapshot of a Zombies map that’s coming our way. Also announced were some quality-of-life updates that will be included in the Season 2 update.

As included in the write-up over on the Call of Duty Blog. Season 2 won’t only include new content, modes and maps, it will also feature some quality-of-life changes. A preview of these updates was shared and it seems to prioritize the user experience. Here are some of the changes:

AFK Kick Loadout Recovery – Players who are kicked for being AFK in a co-op game will be able to restore their loadout, essence and Salvage upon rejoining.

Challenge Tracking & Near Completion Players will be able to manually track various challenges in order to better monitor their progress. Players who are tracking less than 10 challenges will have their nearest challenges displayed. This should make it easier to find new challenges and complete them. The most tracked challenges will appear in the lobby and under the ‘Options’ menu in-game.

Co-op Pause Party leaders in same-party matches will be able to pause a game.

Zombies and Multiplayer HUD presets Players will be able to set separate HUD presets for both Multiplayer and Zombies.



That’s quite an extensive list of improvements coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Season 2. The full preview can be found here. For those of you who missed the 115-Day update featuring a Double XP event and new map details, you can find out more here.