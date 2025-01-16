COD: Black Ops 6 S2 Will Bring More Quality-Of-Life Updates

Yesterday marked the start of the “115-Day” event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. In addition to a Double XP event fans also got a snapshot of a Zombies map that’s coming our way. Also announced were some quality-of-life updates that will be included in the Season 2 update.
As included in the write-up over on the Call of Duty Blog. Season 2 won’t only include new content, modes and maps, it will also feature some quality-of-life changes. A preview of these updates was shared and it seems to prioritize the user experience. Here are some of the changes:
- AFK Kick Loadout Recovery – Players who are kicked for being AFK in a co-op game will be able to restore their loadout, essence and Salvage upon rejoining.
- Challenge Tracking & Near Completion
- Players will be able to manually track various challenges in order to better monitor their progress.
- Players who are tracking less than 10 challenges will have their nearest challenges displayed. This should make it easier to find new challenges and complete them.
- The most tracked challenges will appear in the lobby and under the ‘Options’ menu in-game.
- Co-op Pause
- Party leaders in same-party matches will be able to pause a game.
- Zombies and Multiplayer HUD presets
- Players will be able to set separate HUD presets for both Multiplayer and Zombies.
That’s quite an extensive list of improvements coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Season 2. The full preview can be found here. For those of you who missed the 115-Day update featuring a Double XP event and new map details, you can find out more here.