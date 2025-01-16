Until Dawn Full Movie Trailer Has Just Dropped Online

A few new adaptations have emerged from the video game industry that have proved to be successful. However, one of the main reasons these adaptations have finally started to bask in that glorious limelight is that productions are starting to stick to the source material. One of the next adaptations to hit the big screen will be Until Dawn. However, don’t expect this movie to stick with the same storyline or characters.

We recently had a teaser of this upcoming movie, and today, the full trailer dropped. What you might find interesting is that the storyline will be different. Rather than sticking to the same overall narrative that Supermassive Games laid out in the original game release, the filmmakers are simply taking elements of that game and transforming it into something new. That could be cause for concern, but we’ll have to wait and see how the movie unfolds.

Overall, the trailer breaks down the premise of the movie. We’re following a group of young adults as they find themselves stuck in a time loop. Set in a home, our group of friends realizes they can’t escape and go back to reality until they survive the night. What makes it difficult is that each night, a new supernatural killer is unleashed. Furthermore, the group soon discovers they only have thirteen nights to break free from the time loop.

You can view the slasher horror film trailer in the embedded video below. Meanwhile, if you’re hooked on the concept and want to watch this movie, you’ll find it running in theaters starting on April 25, 2025. Of course, you can also enjoy the original Until Dawn game today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. While the storyline is different, the game will put you in control of a group of young adults stranded in a cabin, and your choices will determine whether they survive the night.