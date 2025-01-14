Until Dawn Movie Drops A First Look Teaser

Until Dawn is such an iconic horror game at this point. It was released initially for the PlayStation 4 by Supermassive Games and has since had a remake drop for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. But what you might find interesting, if you haven’t already heard, is that this is the next game to receive a film adaptation. Today, we’re getting our first look at the upcoming slasher horror film, with a trailer promised to be dropped soon.

Until Dawn featured a group of young adults stuck in a cabin where players were forced to make various decisions with these characters. Depending on their actions in the game resulted in whether they lived or died. We’re getting something similar with the film, but it won’t be a complete adaptation of the video game.

Sony previously revealed that Until Dawn’s movie would feature a new set of characters and storyline. However, filmmakers were looking to stick close to the same vibe that the game provided players. Now, we’re getting the first look with a sneak peek of the movie storyline’s situation.

In the movie, we witness a group of young adults stuck in a time loop. They have a day to make it through the night and reach dawn. However, the decisions they make could result in an untimely death. That would prompt the day to restart and another attempt to make it through the night.

Again, this is just a first look below with snippets of the movie to watch. We’ll receive the trailer soon, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for when it drops online. Meanwhile, horror fans who have yet to play Until Dawn can enjoy the game today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.